The Big Bull trailer starring Abhishek Bachchan is out and has led to the comparison of the actor with Hansal Mehta‘s Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi. A large section of netizens are comparing the narrative and acting of the web series and the film. However, the Harshad Mehta Scam director Hansal Mehta has spoken about the comparison and is not happy about it. Calling the comparisons ‘unfair’, he said that ‘every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other’. He further says that they have done their best and ‘deserve love’. Also Read - Big Bull Vs Scam 1992: Netizens Compare Abhishek Bachchan And Pratik Gandhi, Ask 'Who Is Better?'

He tweeted, “Please don’t make unfair comparisons. There can be multiple tales on the same story. Every story-teller will have his own way and should be seen independent of the other. This film has so many talents involved just like my show. They’ve done their best and they deserve your love.” Also Read - The Big Bull Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Shows Off Strong Acting Skills as The Leading Gujarati Stockbroker

“And very intriguing trailer with such phenomenal actors. You are in great form @juniorbachchan More power to the entire team of #TheBigBull on @DisneyPlusHS”, he further applauded the trailer of Big Bull.

And very intriguing trailer with such phenomenal actors. You are in great form @juniorbachchan. More power to the entire team of #TheBigBull on @DisneyPlusHS. ❤️ — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 19, 2021



Pratik Gandhi also hailed the trailer and tweeted, “Congratulations @juniorbachchan and the whole team of #TheBigBull .The trailer looks promising. Looking forward to watch the film. (sic)”

Congratulations @juniorbachchan and the whole team of #TheBigBull .

The trailer looks promising. Looking forward to watch the film. https://t.co/u2d4LbFHKM — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) March 19, 2021



The Big Bull trailer shows the journey of Harshad Mehta, from humble beginnings to his designs on Dalal Street, his superstardom and relentless hustle of trading and outright corruption. The story revolves around India’s biggest securities scams which happened in 1992. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. The film also stars Illeana D’Cruz, who plays the role of Abhishek’s love interest. The film is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on April 8.