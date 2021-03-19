Actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer Big Bull‘s trailer released today. He has impressed his fans with his acting skills but we all knew that he will be compared to Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi. While The Harshad Mehta Scam and Big Bull narrates the story of the biggest scam in the world, both the actors portray the role of Harshad Mehta. Since, Scam 1992 has set up high expectations with Hansal Mehta directorial, it will be interesting to watch if Big Bull also leaves the same impact on its audience. Also Read - The Big Bull Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Shows Off Strong Acting Skills as The Leading Gujarati Stockbroker

As soon as the trailer of the film released today, netizens began to compare both the actors, and they are all set to judge that who better portrayed the role of Harshad Mehta – Abhishek Bachchan or Pratik Gandhi. Also Read - The Big Bull Teaser, Release Date Out: Abhishek Bachchan Steps Into The Shoes of Harshad Mehta to Show ‘Mother of All Scams’

One user wrote, “We can’t judge a movie by a trailer.. we will see the competitive Role of Pratik Gandhi and Abhishek Bachchan, Who is Better.” Also Read - Scam 1992 Season 2 Announced, Hansal Mehta to Direct Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi

“It is hard to identify the same #HarshadMehta in #AbhishekBachchan as we have seen in #scam 1992 after watching #TheBigBullTrailer”, wrote another.

Check out the reactions here:

The film is based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who committed many financial crimes. The story revolves around India’s biggest securities scams which happened in 1992. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. The film also stars Illeana D’Cruz, who plays the role of Abhishek’s love interest. The film is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on April 8.