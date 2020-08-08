Even though the case has been transferred to the CBI, people can’t seem to stop praising the Bihar Police for their quick investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case despite no support from the Mumbai Police, as revealed by DGP Gupteshwary Pandey. Now, opening a bit more about the investigation in Mumbai, the investigating officer Qaisar Yasin talked to Mid-Day in his latest interview. Yasin was one of the four officers who were sent to Mumbai to probe the case filed by SSR’s father Krishna Kishore Singh against Rhea Chakraborty and others on July 25. Also Read - Sameer Sharma Death Case Update: Mumbai Police Doing Careful Probe After Lapses in SSR And Disha Salian's Cases

Bihar cops dressed up as astrologers to probe SSR case

As the Bihar Police has now handed over the entire investigation to the CBI, the investigating officer gave away some interesting details. He mentioned that all the four people in the team dressed as astrologers to roam freely in the city. "After reaching Mumbai on July 28, we realised that the local police won't help us in the investigation. So, we dressed up as astrologers and entered the world of Bollywood, and spoke to several people in the industry in connection with Rajput's death," he said.

Mumbai Police could’s trace Bihar cops

The officer added that the Mumbai Police tried hard to locate them through their phone numbers but they had already asked their team in Bihar to do some technical management so that their right location couldn’t be traced. “We gave them an open challenge to trace, catch and quarantine us, but they failed. Many Mumbai police officers were also after us, but even they couldn’t find us,” Yasin said.

Rhea Chakraborty under Bandra Police’s protection

The Bihar police officer also talked about Rhea and how she remained untraceable for the most time during their stay in the city. He said that the Mumbai Police was helping the actor to hide in Bandra. Yasin said that Rhea and her family left their rented apartment and went to hide under the jurisdiction of the Bandra Police. “She was hiding under the Bandra police’s jurisdiction,” he asserted.

No help from Mumbai Police

Adding to the statements, Bihar Police DGP said that even without the help of the Mumbai Police, they were able to do a good investigation and now everything is being handed over to the CBI. “Mumbai police didn’t help us, but our officers managed to get all the information. We can’t disclose what we have collected. If the Mumbai police had helped us, our officers wouldn’t have to use other ways to investigate,” he said.

The SC hearing in the petition filed by Rhea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai is scheduled to take place on August 11, Tuesday. Meanwhile, CBI has registered a case against Rhea and others who are named in the FIR filed by SSR’s father.