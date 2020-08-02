The Bihar Police, a team of four SIT members, reached Malwani Police Station to seek details about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager, Disha Salian’s death. However, the Mumbai Police have told Bihar Police that the description of Disha’s case has been ‘deleted by accident’ and cannot be retrieved. This is to be noted that the Mumbai Police investigating officer initially was ready to share the details of the case but things changed after he received a call. However, Bihar Police then offered to help in retrieving the folder but were not allowed to access the laptop. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Requests Fans to Refrain From Using Bad Language, Says 'Stand Together For Truth Without Being Nasty'

Meanwhile, Bihar Police is likely to record the statement of Disha's family members. They will also find a key maker who opened the door of Sushant's room on the day of his alleged death. The police went to their Dish'a house to record the statements but there was nobody at their residence.

Meanwhile, Rumi Jaffery was interrogated in connection with the late actor's death case. The statement of the cook, who was present at the actor's Mumbai statement during the alleged suicide on June 14.

In a major disclosure, as per the latest report by Republic TV, Rhea Chakraborty along with her family members including mother, father, and brother have left their Mumbai flat. The building supervisor said that the family left their house three days ago. He also revealed that they left in a blue car with big suitcases with them. He also said that Sushant hadn’t visited Rhea’s rented apartment for a very long time.