The BMC has finally released IPS Vinay Tiwari from quarantine after receiving a letter from the Bihar Police stating that the SP needs to be put back on his duty in Bihar. The BMC had put Tiwari under home quarantine till June 15 when he reached Mumbai to lead the team in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. After SSR’s father KK Singh filed an FIR at Patna’s Rajiv Nagar Police Station on June 25, the Bihar Police immediately came into action and sent a team of four officers to Mumbai to probe the abetment of suicide case filed against Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case: IPS Vinay Tiwari Breaks Silence, to Move Supreme Court Against BMC For Forcibly Quarantining Him

The team was to be led by IPS Tiwari who, as he said ‘unconstitutionally’ and ‘illegally’, was home quarantined by the BMC and made to stay in a hotel. Despite repeated requests from the senior officials of the Bihar Police and being pulled up by the Supreme Court on August 5, the BMC didn’t free Tiwari. On Thursday, the Bihar Police wrote a letter to the BMC stating that after the CBI transfer of the case, they are no longer investigating the matter and the rest of the police officers have also returned to the state. This made the civic body free Tiwari on Friday morning. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: 'Whatever Happened is Not Right', Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari 'Forcibly Quarantined'

Earlier, in his statement to Mid-Day on Thursday, Tiwari had said that if the BMC was not ready to free him by the day’s end, they are going to approach the Supreme Court. He also said that the Mumbai Police were trying to protect Rhea Chakraborty who is on a run ever since the FIR was filed against her. Tiwari added that quarantining him was an attempt to hamper the investigation process in the case and shield the evidence.

Meanwhile, CBI registered an FIR against Rhea and six others including three of her family members in the case. A lot still needs to be clarified by the Supreme Court next week during the second hearing in the Rhea case.