Gupteshwar Pandey, the Director-General of Police in Bihar, organised a press conference to clarify that the reports of Mumbai Police misbehaving with Patna Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case are not true. He added that they are investigating the case with full dedication and are hopeful that they will be able to help the late actor's family who has reached out to them by filing an FIR on Wednesday against Rhea Chakraborty in the case.

The DGP said that the Bihar Police is confident and has full faith in its officers who are conducting the investigation, and therefore, they will never transfer the case to the CBI unless Sushant's family members push for the same.

He said, "Janta me toh bahot tarah ke log hai. Jisko jitni samajh hai vo kar raha hai. Asli baat hai ki jo complainant hai, jinki shikayat hai, jinka nuksaan hua hai, Sushant ke pita kya chahte hain. Unka interview lijiye. Agar unko Bihar police par bharosa na ho, toh vo CBI ki maang kar sakte hain. Hum kyu CBI ko denge? Hum maante hi nahi hai ki hum inka investigation nahi kar sakte. Hum kar sakte hain. Majbooti se kar sakte hain. (There are many people saying different things on the basis of their understanding of the case. We are only concerned about the complainant who is Sushant's father. Please interview him and ask what he wants. If he says that he doesn't have faith in the Bihar Police, he can demand a CBI inquiry. But, the Bihar Police will never say that they can't investigate this case. We can investigate the case with full strength and we will.)"

Pandey also explained how public emotions are attached to Sushant and everyone wants to know the truth. He said that the truth shall come out and they will do all in their powers to make sure that it comes out. “Public perception kya hai? Pure desh me dekhiye, logon ko lagta hai kuch na kuch gadbad hai. Main yahi chahta hun ki satye saamne ana chahye, (What does public perception say? Look around, everyone is saying that there’s something wrong about the investigation. I just want the truth to come out.)” he said.

Meanwhile, the SC hearing in Rhea’s petition filed against the FIR in Patna is scheduled to be heard on August 5, Wednesday.

Sushant died on June 14 and the Mumbai Police called it a suicide after saying that his dead body was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Mont Blanc building in Bandra.