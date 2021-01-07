Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter recently went out for a quick New Year vacay to the Maldives. While they left and returned together, they never posted any picture or video in which both of them could be seen together. That’s until today though. Ishaan took to Instagram to share a video clip from the Maldives in which he discovered the seal-life and got to see many different species of sea animals. As exotic as the video looks, it also gives a glimpse of Ananya Panday. Or at least the social media users think that the girl snorkeling with Ishaan in a pink bikini is Ananya. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Birthday Party Photos: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Others Attend Actor’s Bash

As soon as Ishaan posted the video with a beautiful caption, the fans were quick to spot Ananya in it. One fan wrote, "Ananya Dikh Gayeee🌝🌝🌝, another wrote, "Want to see more ananya 😢" (sic) Ishaan's caption on the post read, "In the new year I had the good fortune to have my first tiny peek into life underwater and I couldn't help but notice how effortlessly the different species co-exist. They just do, without any effort. We are taught to hate and we learn to differentiate. About time we start focussing back on the ecosystem and dump the ego-system. Just food for thought. Also, we found dory 😁🐠 @theellenshow 😋" (sic)

Ananya and Ishaan are keeping their relationship very low-key. While they worked together in their last released film Khaali Peeli, the rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds only after they were spotted together at Katrina Kaif’s Christmas party. The duo made a couple entry at the bash which was also attended by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Kabir Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra among others.

In another video that went viral recently, Ishaan was seen behaving protectively for Ananya by holding her from the waist as they crossed the parking area while jetting out of the Mumbai Airport after their Maldives vacation. What do you have to say about their chemistry?