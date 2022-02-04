Sara Ali Khan viral video: A new video of Sara Ali Khan is now going viral on social media in which she is seen enjoying a prank on her spot girl Jharu. The actor, wearing a skimpy bikini pretend to pose with the girl and then throws her into the pool while she is caught unaware. She then herself jumps into the pool and joined Jharu.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Shares Captivating Pictures With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan From Their Snowy Vacation

This is yet another video that shows a fun side to Sara's personality. The actor is already popular for her impromptu shayaris as part of the captions on her Instagram post. She is an avid traveller and keeps her social media profiles busy with tons of pictures and videos of the places that she keeps visiting. This time though, Sara made sure her quirkiness is thoroughly visible in the video. Check the hilarious video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



While many are aware of Sara’s peppy side but those who are not have been asking her to sincerely apologise to her spot girl for throwing her into the water. Many social media users have slammed Sara for causing a shocking motion to her staff member that might have resulted in a serious injury for her. “Worst prank you have played on someone in your life,” said a user.

On the work front, Sara was recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re. The actor has been shooting for her next film with Vicky Kaushal in Madhya Pradesh. Her pictures from the famous Narmada ghats have taken over social media already. What are your thoughts on her viral pool video though?