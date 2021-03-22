Mumbai: Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took a dig at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s sexist remark by sharing a throwback photo of herself posing in a bikini. On Sunday, Tahira, who’s known for speaking her mind on various issues related to women, took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she could be seen posing in a blue bikini. While the picture took the attention, it was the caption of the post that really emerged as the winner. Also Read - 'Why Didn't You Produce More Children to Get Extra Ration?' Uttarakhand CM Triggers Another Row

The caption on Tahira’s post read, “At least not wearing ripped jeans (sic).” After Rawat’s unfortunate remark encouraging those who judge a woman’s character on the basis of what she wears, several women expressed the disgust and dismay on social media. Check out how Tahira protested against the remark here: Also Read - After Ripped Jeans Remark, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Says America Ruled India For 200 Years

The budding filmmaker received tons of appreciation from other prominent women in the industry including Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, and Neeti Mohan among others.

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister had attended an event for children in the state where he narrated an incident. He mentioned that while he was travelling in a flight, a woman who was wearing ripped denim sat next to him. Rawat said that she had two kids and she ran an NGO. “Maine kaha behan ji kahan jana hai Delhi jana hai, husband kahan hai JNU me professor hain, tum kya karti ho main ek NGO chalati hun. NGO chalati hain, ghutne fatey dikhte hain, samaj ke beech me jaati ho, bachhey saath me hain, kya sanskar dogi? (She was going to Delhi. Her husband was a professor and she said she runs an NGO. I felt like ‘you run an NGO, wear a pair of ripped denim, live in a society, and you’re bringing up two children. What values are you giving to them?’)” he said.