Bindi on Forehead, Sunny Leone Poses in Traditional Kerala Look, Fans Say 'Majha Aagaya'

Learn how to break the internet from Sunny Leone! Well, at least the latest set of photos that the actor has shared on social media are doing the same. Fans can't resist expressing all the more love for Sunny after she shared a bunch of pictures of herself dressed in a traditional South Indian-attire (at least that's what it seems in the photographs), with chandan-tilak that South Indian women are usually seen applying on their foreheads.

Sunny took to Twitter on Friday morning to share the photos in which she could be seen posing in a set of pink separates that had a golden border on it. Keeping it true to her bold style, the actor made sure that her pictures were creating the right noise on social media. The actor seems to be promoting her beauty brand Star Struck by Sunny Leone with this photoshoot on a local boat in Kerala. Sunny simply wrote 'In Love with god's own country' as she shared the four pictures on Twitter and Instagram, looking as stylish as ever. Check out her photos here:

One of Sunny’s fans even went on to write a romantic shayari in the comments. The comment read, “कुछ इस तरह से वो मुस्कुराते हैं,

कि परेशान लोग उन्हें देख कर खुश हो जाते हैं,

उनकी बातों का अजी क्या कहिये,

अल्फ़ाज़ फूल बनकर होंठों से निकल आते हैं।" (sic)

Another Twitter user wrote praised Sunny by saying, “Angel Baby angel in Kerala wearing in culture

WOW …. Angel kutty Baby angelBaby angelBaby angel” (sic) Check out more comments here:

Sunny has been vacationing in Kerala with her family. A few days back, she shared a family picture in which she was seen wearing a traditional South Indian Kasavu saree, while posing with her three kids – Noah, Asher, and Nisha, and husband Daniel Weber.

What do you think of Sunny’s pictures here?