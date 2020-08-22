Actor Bipasha Basu is known to have made some unabashed choices in her life and her style of working has always been fierce as well. In her latest interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed an incident where she once again just showed how she is not the one to be messed with. The actor talked about giving a befitting reply to a ‘top producer’ who repeatedly told her how her smile was beautiful. Also Read - Old Photos of Bipasha Basu And Cristiano Ronaldo Sharing a Kiss go Viral, Netizens Are Like 'When Did This Happen'

Bipasha said that she always had a no non-sense image in the industry, so people never really tried her patience, however, one producer tried to harass her by sending texts that she once ignored but couldn’t let it go the second time. The actor said, “I always had this image of mine which was fierce and of someone who won’t tolerate ant bulls**t. So a lot of people were scared of me anyway. But there was this one time, I remember when I signed a film with a top producer. I had come back home and I got a text message from him saying ‘Missing your smile’. I was too young and I felt a little weird. But I ignored it. After a few days, he again sent me the same text.” Also Read - Fair & Lovely: Abhay Deol, Richa Chadha, Bipasha Basu, Suhana Khan And Others Hail HUL's Decision to Remove 'Fair' From The Name

Bipasha said she thought of a smart idea to deal with the situation. She said she wrote an expletive-laden message and sent it to the producer ‘by mistake’. The Jism star said that she mentioned to the producer that the message was originally meant for a friend and he then stopped sending him texts. “But it worked and there were no texts anymore. I told my secretary to take the signing amount and return it to him because I didn’t want to work with him anymore. It was funny watching that happen,” she said. Also Read - Bipasha Basu Schools a Troll Who Accuses Her of Doing 'Lightening Therapy' to Get a Fairer Skin

Bipasha has largely been away from taking names and putting out allegations on people in the industry. She has always maintained that she has fought her own battles and dealt with her own failures keeping patience, and positivity at her side. The actor recently talked about racism and how she was subjected to the judgments of people because of un’fair’ beauty standards.

The actor is currently seen in MX Player’s web-series Dangerous that also features her husband Karan Singh Grover.