The much-in-love couple Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are enjoying their ‘monkey love’ in the Maldives as they celebrate the Qubool Hai actor’s birthday. On Tuesday, she shared an adorable post for her husband and wrote, “My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here… Karan Singh Grover’s birthday. I love you.” She also shared the picture-perfect moment from their vacation and captioned it, “Where the water meets the sky. You and I.” Also Read - Check Hina Khan’s Unmissable Reaction When Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal Carried Her in His Arms in Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)



Bipasha also shared her pictures clad in a yellow monokini as she sits on the waterbed and soaks herself in the sun. She wrote, “Face the Sun #sunshine #blessed #loveyourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)



Earlier, she also shared pictures in multi-colour monokini with a halter-neck and teamed it up with a matching sarong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)



Bipasha Basu and Kraan Singh Grover fell in love while shooting for a film and tied the knot in 2016. The couple is going strong with each other.

On the professional front, Bipasha was last seen in the thriller film titled Aadat opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film is produced by Mika Singh and is directed by Bhushan Patel. The film has been written by Vikram Bhatt. It also features Miss India Natasha Suri and Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut in important roles. On the other hand, Karan will be next seen in Qubool Hai 2.0 opposite Surbhi Jyoti.