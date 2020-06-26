Actor Bipasha Basu is one of the Bollywood celebrities who celebrated Unilever’s decision of dropping ‘fair’ from ‘Fair & Lovely’ to make an inclusive brand appeal. The actor took to Instagram to share the screenshot of an article that talked about the news. In the caption of her post, Bipasha described her struggle being a dark-skinned woman in India and how she could never fathom people’s obsession with fair skin while growing up. She also mentioned how ‘dusky’ was always used as an adjective before her name no matter whatever she achieved in life. However, while she was being praised for raising her voice against the colour-based oppression, an Instagram user alleged in the comments of her post that she had taken skin lightening and whitening treatment to have a fairer skin tone. Now, this irked Bipasha. Also Read - After Dropping 'Fair' from Its Fairness Cream, HUL Seeks 'Glow & Lovely' Trademark Registration

The actor didn't let the social media user have her own way. Bipasha replied to the user who went by the name sparkle.star1 and asked her to rise above hate. The actor lashed out at the user for spreading lies about her life without knowing anything about her. She mentioned that she has only taken two facials all her life because of sensitive skin so there can't be a question of using any artificial method to lighten her skin.

The user commented: "You did Whiting therapy though bcs opinion matters for you!!you are beutiful" (sic). Bipasha replied by saying, "Really??? Thank you for telling me that. I have super sensitive skin and allergies. Have done 2 facials in my entire life because of it. But according to you I have done some lightening therapy???!!!! It's amazing how an absolute stranger knows what I have done. Please rise above all this 🙏" (sic) Check out the full post here:

Bipasha was given the tag of ‘sex symbol’ at the beginning of her career in Bollywood and was always praised as someone who never shied away from embracing her sexuality. The actor made bold appearances in movies like Jism, Raaz, Ajnabee, and Dhoom 2 among others.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Hindustan Unilever made an official statement about the removal of ‘fair’ from the name of their popular fairness product ‘Fair & Lovely’ in India. The statement read, “We’re committed to a skin care portfolio that’s inclusive of all skin tones, celebrating the diversity of beauty. That’s why we’re removing the words ‘fairness’, ‘whitening’ & ‘lightening’ from products, and changing the Fair & Lovely brand name.” The decision came after years of criticism that the brand faced for endorsing a product on the basis of white-skin prejudice in a country like India where most people are known to have dark skin.