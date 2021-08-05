Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aadar Jain, who is celebrating his 27th birthday on August 5 has said that he is thrilled to be acting in an era that has put so much focus on quality content. In a recent interview, Aadar spoke about how he wants to explore diverse roles and genres.Also Read - Tara Sutaria Copies Disha Patani In Latest Hot Bikini Photoshoot, Boyfriend Aadar Jain Gasp For Breath

Aadar Jain also talked about how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the aspects of filmmaking and added that the industry is rapidly evolving. "It is truly a fantastic time for actors right now. 2020 and 2021 has raised the bar and changed the game in so many aspects of filmmaking and storytelling. So, I don't think any actor is restricted to being typecast or to be put in a box. I'm really excited for what's in store. Having said that my first two films were so different from one another. I'm happy to act in a time where content is so unabashed and honest. Cinema is constantly evolving and I want to ride the wave," he said.

Aadar also added that he wishes to explore different genres and roles and that he does not want to restrict himself. "It is definitely a very interesting time for cinema and I don't want to put myself in a box whether that's comedy or any set genre. I like to flow from one project to the next and most importantly follow my instincts. I really enjoyed doing comedy in my last film. It's a genre that I love but I also look forward to doing roles that constantly challenge me and make me evolve as an actor and person," he added.

Meanwhile, Aadar celebrated an intimate birthday with the closest of friends on Thursday. On the work front, he was last seen in Hello Charlie.