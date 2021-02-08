Actor Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. On Monday, she shared her BTS pictures from the sets of the film and looks absolutely stunning. Looking at the mirror and getting final touches done before the ‘action’, she said that she is bit of herself and a bit of her character ‘Myra’. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Final touches..The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA .. #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS. (sic)” Also Read - Mouni Roy is Magnificent in Rs 8,5000 Black Kurta and Pants Set, Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, who plays the role of a gangster, who aspires to be an actor and Kriti plays the role of a journalist Myra, who dreams of becoming a film director. The film will be reportedly shot at Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Meanwhile, on Republic Day 2021, the team Bachchan Pandey met Army personnel and played a game of Volleyball with them. Apart from this, they even flagged offa race.

The film is helmed by Farhad Samji and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. It is all set to hit theatres on January 26, 2022.