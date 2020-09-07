Actor Kangana Ranaut has alleged that the members of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have taken over her office, her production house Manikarnika Films in Mumbai and will demolish the building tomorrow. Taking to Twitter, she shared a series of tweets where the actor claimed that on Monday suddenly BMC members arrived at her office space for inspections and besides ‘measuring everything’, they are also harassing the neighbours. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Y Level Security Amid Ongoing Fight With Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Tweeting a video, she said, "This is the office of Manikarnika films in Mumbai, which I have worked hard for fifteen years, I had only one dream in my life, whenever I become a filmmaker, I have my own office, but it seems that the time has come to break this dream, Suddenly today @mybmc some people have come."

"They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbours when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, "वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा" I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property", she added.

She further claimed that the BMC members entered her office without a necessary notice and said, “I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing the entire structure.”

ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

The surprise inspection at Kangana’s office is amidst the uproar the actor has created with her remark where she called Mumbai ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir’.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted ‘Y’ category security to Kangana ahead of her return to Mumbai from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. She thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with Y-plus category security, following her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who has asked her to stay away from Mumbai.