The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says that they respect the decision of the Bombay High Court in favour of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut but they will study the judgment because everyone is surprised. In her official statement in the media hours after the HC asked BMC to pay for partial demolition of the actor’s office in Pali Hill, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that it’s surprising how a woman who lives in Himachal Pradesh could call Mumbai ‘PoK’ and get away with it. She went on to label the actor ‘Do Takke Ke Log.’ Also Read - BMC Might Move Supreme Court Against HC's Decision in Kangana Ranaut Property Demolition Case

Pednekar was quoted as saying, “Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here & calls our Mumbai PoK… such ‘do takke ke log’ want to make Courts arena for political rivalry, it’s wrong: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Bombay HC setting aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut” (sic) Also Read - Sanjay Raut Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Demolition Case Verdict: She Called Mumbai Police Mafia And Maha PoK

The HC, in its order on Friday, mentioned that ‘muscle power’ cannot be used against any citizen of the country and any decision taken by a government body should be in the ‘four walls of the legal system.’ The court also observed that the action of demolishing parts of Kangana’s property was ‘malafide’ and carried out to ’cause substantial losses’ to her. A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla also asked Kangana to be careful with her tweets in the future.

The incident happened on September 9 while Kangana was on her way back to Mumbai when the BMC officials demolished parts of her office citing illegal construction after which the actor moved HC seeking a stay on the demolition and demanding compensation for the damages. The BMC’s swift move was considered driven by a political agenda.