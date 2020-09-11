On Wednesday, in what has been deemed a sad attempt to kill the democracy by many on social media, actor Kangana Ranaut‘s office in Mumbai was demolished by the Shiv Sena-led BMC. On Thursday, the BMC submitted an affidavit before the Bombay High Court blaming the actor for the demolition of her own office. Justifying their act, the BMC mentioned in the affidavit that they followed all the rules before carrying out the demolition but Kangana never claimed that the demolished structure was legal. Also Read - How Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Used Her Gender Before The Court to Seek Bail And Got a Reply From NCB

A report published in Mumbai Mirror revealed the contents of the affidavit submitted in the court by the BMC. Senior Counsel Aspi Chiny and advocate Joel Carlos were appointed to defend the civic body in the court. The affidavit mentioned that the actor's reply to the notice sent by the BMC did not include any claim about the demolished parts of the property being legal. It was alleged by the BMC that Kangana'a lawyer has made "incorrect allegations of house trespass and criminal intimidation, but did not dispute that alternations and additions were contrary to the sanctioned plan and sought seven days to respond."

After ordering a stay, the high court accepted the BMC's affidavit. Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee also mentioned that they wanted to present the call recordings between the actor and the BMC from the past two years in the court. The case has been adjourned till September 22.

Earlier, the high court ordered a stay while criticising the BMC for carrying out the demolition in the absence of the owner and without giving enough time to respond to the notice. A division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla had also noted on Wednesday that the ‘swiftness in action’ taken by the BMC is because of political pressure while the civic body denied it saying that they abided by the ‘book’ that the department has concerning illegal constructions in the city.