The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Bombay High Court that relief to actor Kangana Ranaut in the demolition case would set a bad example for the public in the city. In its hearing on Monday, the court asked the BMC about the 'urgency' that they showed while demolishing parts of the actor's office-cum-bungalow situated at Pali Hill.

Kangana should file a suit, says BMC

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Senior Counsel Aspi Chinoy, while continuing to urge that the court shall dismiss Kangana's petition, said that the court would be setting a wrong precedent by listening to the actor. He said that the court will be sending a wrong message to the public that 'people who make political utterances have a higher degree of immunity'. Chinoy added that Kangana should be asked to prove her claims and file a suit. He alleged that the actor was carrying out 'illegal' construction at the property and the BMC couldn't have waited 'until the last brick was put'.

The court asks why no stop-work notice to Kangana

The court also asked Chinoy about why the ground floor was demolished when there was no work being done at the building that could have warranted a 'stop work notice' under Section 354A of the MMC Act. Kangana, in her petition, claimed that only waterproofing and some touch-ups were going on when the BMC officials visited her building. In reply, the BMC said that they decided to take a precautionary action because 'what if one decides to construct a wall and the work is detected when the last brick is being put? Should then only the last brick be demolished?'

The court went on to ask the BMC about similar cases in which they were not so quick in demolishing the properties. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for today. All the arguments were made in front of the division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla.

The corporation had demolished Kangana’s office on September 9 while the actor and her sister were on their way to the city from their hometown in Himachal Pradesh. The decision came right after the actor got involved in a verbal fight with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and the CM of the state, Uddhav Thackeray, for saying that she doesn’t feel safe in Mumbai.