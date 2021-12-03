Bob Biswas Twitter Review: Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas released today on Zee5 and fans are all praises for the actor’s performance. Though, the film is not as scary as Kahaani’s ‘Bob Biswas’ character portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee, it still has a good narrative. The film is a spin-off to the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani.Also Read - Bob Biswas Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Lauding Abhishek’s performance, one user tweeted, “Tears in my eyes after watching @juniorbachchan performance in #BobBiswas it’s not only 1 of his best performances. it’s 1 of the best performances I have seen in my life. Abhishek B is the best actor Indian film industry presented in the last 20 yrs Thank you @sujoy_g for this 1.” Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Has A Befitting Reply To Trolls Who Target Aradhya and Feel He’s In Bollywood Due To Amitabh

Another wrote, “Tears in my eyes after watching @juniorbachchan performance in #BobBiswas it’s not only 1 of his best performances it’s 1 of the best performances I have seen in my life. Abhishek B is the best actor Indian film industry presented in the last 20 yrs Thank you @sujoy_g for this 1.” Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Recommends His OTT Watchlist To His Fans; Director Diya Ghosh Talks Bob Biswas 2

One more user tweeted, “Loved the Movie n You’ve perfected the Part #BobBiswas looked so convincing n Hit it outta d Park.. An intriguing watch, well written n superbly executed by @juniorbachchan @IChitrangda n the entire cast! @RedChilliesEnt @sujoy_g congratulations on thos fab thriller.”

Check Reactions:

Tears in my eyes after watching @juniorbachchan performance in #BobBiswas it’s not only 1 of his best performances

it’s 1 of the best performances I have seen in my life.

Abhishek B is the best actor Indian film industry presented in the last 20 yrs

Thank you @sujoy_g for this 1 pic.twitter.com/7ZZ1RY54Cf — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) December 2, 2021

Loved the Movie n You’ve perfected the Part #BobBiswas looked so convincing n Hit it outta d Park.. An intriguing watch, well written n superbly executed by @juniorbachchan @IChitrangda n the entire cast! @RedChilliesEnt @sujoy_g congratulations on thos fab thriller 🙌🙏👌👏 https://t.co/5KYVYHUpvn — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) December 2, 2021

#BobBiswas Review : Dārun🔥

One of the best performance of @juniorbachchan ♥️

Casting by @CastingChhabra is superb

Screenplay is slow & lacks the thrill.Last 30mins will keep you engaged.Climax could had been better @IChitrangda

has perfectly potrayed her character

⭐⭐⭐/5 pic.twitter.com/xDyY4dXVrn — Sanku (@Sanku_kya) December 3, 2021

#BobBiswas is a slow burn. The story takes time to develop. It is well crafted.

the technical aspects of the film are good Makers are able to do justice to link Bob Biswas’ contract killing & the drug cartel in Kolkata. However, the movie lacks the thrill & a solid finale — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) December 3, 2021

How on earth @sujoy_g Even thought @juniorbachchan can REPLACE #saswatachatterjee as ‘BOB BISWAS’

The character became ICONIC with Saswata I can’t even imagine him being played by Abhishek.

Disaster.

Poor Choice. Poor Replacement!

No! Me not Watching! #BobBiswas pic.twitter.com/nHPBeRFfxa — Farhatun Nayeem (@farhanayeem) December 3, 2021

Loved the Movie n You’ve perfected the Part #BobBiswas looked so convincing n Hit it outta d Park.. An intriguing watch, well written n superbly executed by @juniorbachchan @IChitrangda n the entire cast! @RedChilliesEnt @sujoy_g congratulations on thos fab thriller 🙌🙏👌👏 https://t.co/5KYVYHUpvn — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) December 2, 2021



The film Bob Biswas is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, also featuring – Paran Bandopadhyay, Tina Desai, and Chitrangada Singh in important roles.