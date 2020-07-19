Veteran actor Simi Garewal took to Twitter to talk about the beauty of Kangana Ranaut‘s courage. The actor wrote how she is in awe of the actor’s bravery and her fearlessness. This happened after the Queen star appeared on Republic TV and made some big statements against a few industry people in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Simi, who’s known for her film Bobby, mentioned that a ‘powerful person’ in the industry tried to sabotage her career also but she was never so brave like Kangana to have spoken out then. Also Read - SSR Case: Kangana Ranaut Asks Why Mumbai Police is Not Questioning Mahesh Bhatt, Says 'Will Return Padma Shri if my Claims Are False'

Simi made a series of tweets to express how she loves to see an unabashed woman on-screen. She wrote, "I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave… @KanganaOffical" (sic)

The veteran actor added that it took a George Floyd to bring the house down in the US causing the whole of America to finally have a mass outrage against racism and one shall hope that SSR's death can bring out some change in the film industry. She wrote, "When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput 's death maybe the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood.." (sic)

I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. 👏👏Only I know how a ‘powerful’ person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave… 😥@KanganaOffical — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput ‘s death maybe the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 19, 2020

On the news channel, Kangana took the names of Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra and expressed dismay over the fact that the Mumbai Police haven’t summoned Bhatt and Johar for questioning in the matter yet. She also called them the ‘suicide gang’ of Bollywood. Kangana also confirmed that even she was summoned by the Mumbai Police but she asked them to send someone over in Manali to record her statement. The actor went on to claim that if she can’t testify the statements she has made against the industry biggies in the case, or if whatever she has said is found false, she will return her Padma Shri honour to the government.