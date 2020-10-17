Bollywood Drugs Syndicate: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday made a new arrest in their ongoing probe into the Bollywood ‘drugs nexus’ case. The agency nabbed a man named Jai Madhok who is an alleged peddler and was linked with supplying and consumption of drugs in the city. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Jai’s name cropped up during the questioning of former executive producer Kshitij Prasad, and a few others. The agency also found out that Madhok had been in touch with a Nigerian national who was earlier arrested in another drug case. Also Read - Crime Branch Sends Notice to Vivek Oberoi's Wife Priyanka Alva in Sandalwood Drugs Racket

An NCB official confirmed the news to the daily and said, "Our probe has revealed that Madhok used to procure cocaine for himself and also distributed the same to his friends. He was involved in cocaine and hashish consumption and distribution along with Prasad and Ankush Arneja."

The NCB official added, "Further interrogation of Madhok has revealed that he also has links with Rahil Vishram. He used to supply hashish to a few friends in lieu of money. He has made various financial transactions for payment of cocaine and hashish and is both a sender and receiver of drug money."

The federal anti-narcotics agency has already made around 20 arrests in the case under FIR No. 16/20. This is the same FIR under which Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and Sushant Singh Rajput‘s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested earlier. Several drug peddlers were also arrested in the same case including Arneja and Vishram for allegedly running a drug syndicate in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Rhea and Samuel were recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the matter while Showik continues to stay inside the jail.