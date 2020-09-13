It’s been three days since model Dimple Paul went public with her allegations of sexual harassment against filmmaker Sajid Khan, a popular man from India’s prime film industry who has been accused of sexual misconduct by four more women in the past. Dimple, who goes by the name Paula on Instagram, made a post in which she narrated how Sajid asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in his then-upcoming movie Housefull. The model informed that she was just 17 years old when Sajid allegedly harassed her and scarred her for life. Now, Bollywood that has suddenly turned ‘feminist’ and woke enough to support Rhea Chakraborty, a prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, after noticing her T-shirt that read ‘roses are red, violets are blue, smash the patriarchy, me and you’, has maintained a convenient silence on the allegations against Sajid. Not even one voice from Bollywood has been raised to say ‘smash sexual harassment’ let alone take Sajid’s name and demand his answers on all the allegations that have surfaced so far. Also Read - Drug Cartel Case: Peddlers Karamjeet, Rishikesh Pawat Detained by NCB After Showik And Dipesh's Confession

The feminist conscious of Bollywood dies immediately when it’s about speaking against someone who has been a prominent member of their exclusive groups for many years or belongs to an influential film family. Earlier, in 2018, when the director was accused of sexually harassing women for the first time in the then-ongoing #MeToo movement, Bollywood celebs took their own sweet time to say that ‘investigation should be done’ and he should be reprimanded for his actions ‘if’ the allegations are true. No investigation took place. No one said more than one tweet and after living in comfortable silence for a few days, Sajid was seen hanging out with his family members and friends that included Sania Mirza, a woman who has brought pride to the country on occasions more than one, and other prominent faces who speak of women empowerment whenever there’s a threat to their lopsided ideas about ’empowering women’. Also Read - B-Town Drug Cartel Case: Rhea Chakraborty Names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Chhabra to NCB

In a disturbing narration of what she went through, actor Saloni Chopra said that Sajid asked her to sit with her ‘legs wide open’ whenever she’s around him. She said he told her how she was unattractive and doesn’t give him a boner. Saloni talked about an incident when Sajid went inside the green room of an actor and asked her to lift her skirt up and show him her a**. Another woman, Rachel White, who wanted a role in the director’s film, told that Sajid asked her to strip because he wanted to see how she would look in a bikini. In a long post on social media, journalist Karishma Upadhyay revealed that Sajid flashed her when she went to interview him for a publication at his home. She said when she tried to walk out of the place, he blocked her way and forced his tongue down her throat. Actor Aahna Kumra said that the director touched her inappropriately, and Bipasha Basu, who worked with him in Humshakals, said that she felt disgusted to see how he treated women on the sets. Also Read - Sajid Khan Sexual Harassment Case: Model Paula Says She's Ready to File FIR in #MeToo on One Condition

Even after all these testimonies, no one from Bollywood thought that Sajid needed to address the allegations. Days passed and things went back to normal. Of course, no one would have thought that another woman would rise up with her #MeToo story and Sajid would once again find himself in a spot.

What will it take the woke feminists of Bollywood to speak up against Sajid? Are the voices of these women not being heard because they don’t belong to the big Bollywood groups or are seen in the famous parties organised by the biggies of the industry? Or because these women didn’t wear a T-shirt that was taken as more of a symbol of feminism than a paid PR stunt? Is it that Bollywood still thinks its hypocrisy of selective support and convenient feminism won’t be exposed in front of all? Come on, it’s 2020!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.