The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has objected to Netflix’s Bombay Begums. It has further asked Netflix to stop streaming the Pooja Bhatt starrer web series. The child rights body said that the contents of the show may result in the abuse and exploitation of children. NCPCR also issued a notice to the online streaming platform and asked for a detailed report within 24-hours on the action taken by it, failing which it would initiate ‘appropriate legal action against Netflix. Also Read - Bombay Begums Controversy: Why Has NCPCR Asked Netflix to Stop Streaming Pooja Bhatt's Web-Series?
The child’s right body has also taken note of a complaint by Twitter handle @GemsOfBollywood, which reported that the series shows minors indulging in drug abuse. Sharing screenshots from show, the complainant wrote, “From normalisation of minors indulging in casual sex we now have web series showing minors having cocaine. Screengrab from BombayBegums where a 13yr old is snorting coke as the party she goes to is all about alcohol, drugs (sic).” Also Read - 'Muft Ka Gyaan'! Sonu Sood Mercilessly Trolled For His 'Maha Shivratri' Tweet, Netizens Accuse Him of 'Targeting Hindu Gods'
After the news broke out, the netizens reacted to the news and agreed with NCPCR that the series will pollute the minds of young children and may also result in the abuse and exploitation of children.
One user wrote, “Most misused concept: “Freedom of Expression” #BombayBegums”
“Why #BombayBegums? Why not ‘Bombay Biwis’?”, wrote another.
“Respect @KanoongoPriyank for issuing a notice to @netflix to stop #BombayBegums. He has consistently been proactive and has shown great courage of convictions”, another user hailed NCPCR action against the web series.
Check Reactions Here:
The notice issued to Netflix by NCPCR reads, “The Commission does not allow representing portraying and glorifying children in India in such a manner on any media platform/internet/OTTs, etc. Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themes from getting into such things. Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005.”
The show features Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, and Aadhya Anand.