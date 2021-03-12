The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has objected to Netflix’s Bombay Begums. It has further asked Netflix to stop streaming the Pooja Bhatt starrer web series. The child rights body said that the contents of the show may result in the abuse and exploitation of children. NCPCR also issued a notice to the online streaming platform and asked for a detailed report within 24-hours on the action taken by it, failing which it would initiate ‘appropriate legal action against Netflix. Also Read - Bombay Begums Controversy: Why Has NCPCR Asked Netflix to Stop Streaming Pooja Bhatt's Web-Series?

The child’s right body has also taken note of a complaint by Twitter handle @GemsOfBollywood, which reported that the series shows minors indulging in drug abuse. Sharing screenshots from show, the complainant wrote, “From normalisation of minors indulging in casual sex we now have web series showing minors having cocaine. Screengrab from BombayBegums where a 13yr old is snorting coke as the party she goes to is all about alcohol, drugs (sic).” Also Read - 'Muft Ka Gyaan'! Sonu Sood Mercilessly Trolled For His 'Maha Shivratri' Tweet, Netizens Accuse Him of 'Targeting Hindu Gods'

After the news broke out, the netizens reacted to the news and agreed with NCPCR that the series will pollute the minds of young children and may also result in the abuse and exploitation of children.

One user wrote, “Most misused concept: “Freedom of Expression” #BombayBegums”

“Why #BombayBegums? Why not ‘Bombay Biwis’?”, wrote another.

“Respect @KanoongoPriyank for issuing a notice to @netflix to stop #BombayBegums. He has consistently been proactive and has shown great courage of convictions”, another user hailed NCPCR action against the web series.

Check Reactions Here:

This is women empowerment of bollywood:- Dream of school girls is to send selfies with a developed body part to Imran Shai is a 13-yr-old school girl, wants to ‘grow up’ to appease boys in the school. While Shai falls for a guy who is interested in another girl. #BombayBegums pic.twitter.com/uDDEhqFhJ4 — Sunny Pagare (@19SunSunny) March 11, 2021

I stopped watching this web series after 2 episodes only. It’s a shit. I never saw any school going girl think like the character as shows in this web series. How comes parents of that girl actress allowed to play such role. — Jeetendra Sen BJP (@jeetendrak) March 11, 2021

This is pure bullsh*t. The makers’ mind is full of crap. #BombayBegums pic.twitter.com/fCDVjjNenk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2021

Most misused concept:

“Freedom of Expression”#BombayBegums — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) March 12, 2021

Why #BombayBegums? Why not ‘Bombay Biwis’? 😝 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2021

Respect @KanoongoPriyank for issuing a notice to @netflix to stop #BombayBegums. He has consistently been proactive and has shown great courage of convictions — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) March 12, 2021

Yes #BombayBegums shows a 13 yr old Hindu girl snorting cocaine. But she does it under the influence of alcohol which she has had because a Muslim boy refuses to sleep with her, so you can’t really blame the director for it. — Eminent Intellectual (@totalwoke) March 12, 2021

What’s the biggest problem with Leftist OTT platforms? 1. Perversion

2. Ignorance

3. Prejudice

4. Bullsh*t#BombayBegums — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 12, 2021

Since when did the size of a girl’s breasts become an important part of school life that a girl needs to take a selfie and share it to prove that she is cool and attractive. #BombayBegums #Bollywood always trash values. — Savio Rodrigues 🇮🇳 (@PrinceArihan) March 12, 2021

You CAN NOT do business in USA without following US laws. Netflix, Twitter, Amazon, FB, Insta MUST follow Indian laws. It’s a question of India’s sovereignty and hard fought freedom.#censorNetflix #BombayBegums — Princess Woke Liberal 🏳️‍🌈 (@workingboxwala) March 12, 2021

Very direct hinduphobic hatred against Bhagawad Gita, which every Hindu in the world holds so sacred, is being pushed by HINOs like @alankrita601….#BombayBegums https://t.co/jWj9hGTA3p — Ramadasu (@Kalki_108) March 11, 2021

From normalisation of minors indulging in casual sex we now have web series showing minors having Cocaine. Screengrab from #BombayBegums where a 13yr old is snorting coke as the party she goes to is all about alcohol, drugs. Sink it in. pic.twitter.com/RXOyq1GaJS — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 10, 2021

Going by web series created by feminist directors, most of their female protagonists are loud, cutthroat, immoral, adulterous, sex obsessed, smokers, drinkers & ones who can compromise ALL for SUCCESS. If this is Reality, why diss such MEN & call them Trash? #BombayBegums — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 9, 2021



The notice issued to Netflix by NCPCR reads, “The Commission does not allow representing portraying and glorifying children in India in such a manner on any media platform/internet/OTTs, etc. Netflix should take extra precaution while streaming any content in respect of the children or for the children and shall also refrain themes from getting into such things. Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005.”

“Therefore, you are directed to look into this matter and immediately stop streaming of this series and furnish a detailed action report within 24 hours, failing which the Commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act, 2005”, it added.

The show features Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, and Aadhya Anand.