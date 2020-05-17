Director Anurag Kashyap‘s retro gangster drama Bombay Velvet completed five years and the director shared some of the unseen character posters of the film. The 47-year-old filmmaker shared two different posters on Instagram marking five-year of the film in the industry. Also Read - Mahesh Bhatt-Nandita Das-Anurag Kashyap And 26 Other Celebrities Release Statement Against ‘Witch-Hunt’ of Anti-CAA Protestors by Delhi Police

In the first poster, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Kapoor are in their best retro style while in the other, Ranbir can be seen holding a rifle with Anushka by his side.

Sharing the first post, Anurag wrote, "This day – Five years ago." (sic)

He captioned the second post, "Four more .. that never came out .. courtesy @marchingants_ @rajeev_chudasama." (sic)



The much anticipated film, Bombay Velvet, failed to impress the audience and critics at the box office. It was Anurag’s biggest budget film. The movie is set in the 1960s and is a large screen adaptation of Gyan Prakash’s “Mumbai Fables”. The story is about a man with big dreams and the extent he is willing to go to be successful. It marked Karan Johar’s big acting debut with a villainous role.

Earlier, speaking about Bombay Velvet’s failure, he said in an interview, “Money is the biggest nightmare. The more you minimize the cost of the film, it works. I just made an expensive film which is probably the biggest loss-making film in the history of cinema. You cannot understand the nightmare I go through every day knowing about all the money lost. I will never do that again but it teaches you a lesson and weighs down on you.”