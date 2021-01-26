Film producer Boney Kapoor is not happy with SS Rajamouli announcing his upcoming film RRR release date as October 13, 2020. The reason being he announced the release of the sports biopic Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and fixed the date as October 15, 2020, six months ago. As a result, Rajamouli’s most-anticipated film RRR clash with Maidaan during the Dussehra weekend. Interestingly, both the projects feature Ajay Devgn. Also Read - Will RRR - Baahubali Maker Rajamouli's Next Period Drama - Be The Biggest Release of 2021?



Talking about the distress, the producer told Bollywood Hungama, “Of course I am upset! This is most unethical. I announced my release date for Maidaan six months ago. At a time when we should all be coming together to save the movie industry, he (Rajamouli) has gone and done this.”

As per the source, Ajay had asked Rajamouli to consult Boney before announcing the release date. He was quoted as saying, “Ajay is aware that his prestigious bio-pic Maidaan on football legend Syed Abdul Rahim was due in the Dussehra week this year. He very specifically told Rajamouli to speak to Boney Kapoor before announcing his release date. But Rajamouli went ahead without consulting Boney.”

On Monday, SS Rajamouli took to social media to announce the release date. He wrote, “Witness the unstoppable force of fire and water on October 13, 2021.”

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻 The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS…#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021



RRR is based on the fictitious tale of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Maidaan stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranish Ghosh.

