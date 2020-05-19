Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor is currently under quarantine with his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Now, their domestic help, Charan Sahu, has tested positive for coronavirus, who resides with the Kapoor family. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor shared an official statement by her father Boney Kapoor where he ensured that the Kapoor family and other staff members are doing good and are not showing symptoms of COVID-19. Also Read - Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 3: 'Everything is on Hold, Certain Differences Need to be Ironed Out First'

In the statement, he said that their house help Charan was unwell on Saturday evening and was sent for tests and kept in insolation. It further reads, "After receiving the test report, our Housing Society authorities were informed and then accordingly the BMC, who immediately started the process of getting him into a quarantine centre."

Talking about his children Janhvi and Khushi, he said, "My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response."

Read the full statement here:



She captioned it, “Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone.” (sic)

Actor Kartik Aaryan applauded the quick action taken against Coronavirus and wrote, “Kudos for Acting Promptly !! Spreading Awareness is the New Normal.” (sic)

He concluded the statement, “I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required. We are sure that Charan will recover and be back at home with us soon.”

Meanwhile, the total number of Coronavirus cases are 101139 and alone Maharashtra has 35, 068 confirmed cases and 1,249 deaths.