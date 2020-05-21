On May 19, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s house help Charan tested positive for coronavirus. He released a statement informing the family including his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi have quarantined themselves at home. And now, as per the latest reports in Spotboye, two more domestic staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. They confirmed the news after getting in touch with Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar. Also Read - From Mic Checks to Temperature Checks: Divine's Gully Gang Member, The Spindoctor, Turns Frontline Doctor Amid COVID-19

Boney Kapoor ensured that the Kapoor family and other staff members at Lokhandwala residence in Mumbai are doing good and are not showing symptoms of COVID-19. Janhvi Kapoor shared his message on her Instagram which read, "Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response."