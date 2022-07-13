Brahmastra story revealed: The makers of Brahamastra dropped an interesting video on Wednesday morning, explaining the importance of the ‘Astraverse’ and how they created a distinct world for their movie. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt among others in important roles, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji who took years to conceptualise this idea and shaped it by combining the mythological tales of power and energies with stories from ancient India.Also Read - Ranbir, Alia And Team Brahmastra to Launch Kesariya Full Song on THIS Date - Check Out The Details

As featured in the video, there are six Astras that the film shows – Vanarastra, Nandi Astra, Jalastra, Agnastra, Pawanastra, Prabhastra, and the biggest of them all – the Brahmastra. Ayan talks about the universe of these Astras and how these ancient energies have been passed on to generations. In the present world, where the film is set, people who hold these powerful energies have created a secret community protecting the 'lord of all Astras.' In the video, Ayan introduces Ranbir as the 'hero' of the story who doesn't operate an Astra but is an 'Astra' himself.

The director further explains how it took him a lot of time and a solid team to form a world which has brought something new to the audience, taking references from our culture and representing India in its truest form. "India, as it is today, is where the story of Brahmastra is set. I believe this puts us in a very unique position because no one has done what we are doing with ancient Indian inspiration in the modern world ever," he says.

Watch – All about Brahmastra, the story and the inspiration:

The film is set to hit the screens on September 9 this year. While Brahmastra is Ayan’s dream project, it is also special for the audience in many other ways. This is the first film that features Ranbir and Alia together, the first film after their marriage and the first film after their pregnancy announcement. The couple started dating while shooting for this film and the entire journey of Brahmastra has been extremely special to them in more ways than one. How excited are you for Brahmastra?