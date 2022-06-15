Brahmastra trailer: The makers of Brahmastra released the official trailer of the film on Wednesday. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it’s a fantasy drama with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy playing important roles in the story. Brahmastra has been deemed as one of the most anticipated films of the year and the trailer was also long-awaited considering the team took four years to complete the shooting and the post-production work.Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Have a Surprise Cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra? This is What we Know

The trailer begins with Bachchan’s voice narrating the story in the background as Ranbir’s character, Shiva discovers who he is and how he is going to protect and at the same time, change the world with the power of ‘fire, light and love.’ Shiva meets Isha (Alia) who gets to know about his unidentified power – that he emanates fire and can never get burnt. The trailer slowly moves towards establishing Bachchan as the founder/ leader of this group made to assimilate people with such special power from all over the world. The aim is to combine all these extraordinary forces in the world to stop the dark forces from taking the biggest weapon/ power of all – the Brahmastra which is lying somewhere in the universe. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Role in Brahmastra Revealed, Fans Say It's SRK vs Ranbir Kapoor in Big Fantasy Drama

Brahmastra is a fantasy film which constantly takes references from Hindu mythology and goes extremely big on the VFX. The film stars many biggies and the trailer gives ample time to establish the arch of each of these characters. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir-Alia's 'Kesariya' Becomes 'Kumkumala' in Telugu And Fans Love it - See Reactions

Watch the trailer of Brahmastra here:

Produced by Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji among others, the film is slated to hit the screens on September 9. Brahmastra is a three-part series, Shiva – the first part is focused on Ranbir’s character and his journey from identifying his powers to understanding the ‘Astraverse.’ The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan in a brief role, the details of which have been kept hidden from the audience yet. However, a theory suggests that he is playing the role of the main villain in the film and will be seen locking horns with Ranbir Kapoor. Did you spot him in the trailer though? What are your thoughts on the trailer of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva?

