Actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are head over heels with each other and their latest pictures from scuba-diving adventure is a proof of their romance. Taking to their respective Instagram, they shared stunning underwater pictures with a heart-warming captions dedicated to each other. While, Farhan wrote, “Breathe with me, Shibani” and she replied with “Aww”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Granted Interim Protection From Arrest, To Appear Before Mumbai Police on Jan 8

Shibani, on the other hand, captioned the photos, “My buddy on land and under the sea!! also in the pool because that’s where we are in this picture.”. The couple had a little photoshoot under water at Mumbai’s scuba diving club Orca Dive Club. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Reminiscences Her Childhood Days As She Plays With Kids in Heart-warming Video | WATCH

Check out the pictures here:

Farhan and Shibani were recently holidaying in the Maldives and shared snippets of exploring the sea bed with swimming with sea turtles and stingrays.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar often share loved-up pictures on social media giving major romance goals. Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan was last seen in Netflix Film, The Sky is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra. He will be next seen in the sports drama Toofan.

Shibani, a popular face on television, rose to fame after she started hosting the Indian Premiere League. She has also participated in shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She was last seen in Amazon Prime’s series, Four More Shots, Please! Season 2.