Veteran actor and producer Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday morning leaving the family members heartbroken with his sudden demise. Rajiv famously known as Chimpu suffered a massive heart attack this morning and breathed his last at the Chembur hospital. He was rushed to hospital by his elder brother Randhir Kapoor. On his demise, his niece Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt post for the last actor.

Sharing the unseen picture of all the three brothers, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor standing along with their father Krishna Raj Kapoor in the black-white frame. She wrote, "Broken but strong. (sic)"

The last rites of the late actor will be performed today evening at Chembur Crematorium. The Kapoor family including Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kumar and others have arrived at Rajiv’s residence to pay him the last tribute.

Randhir Kapoor told ABP News, “After he suffered a heart attack at home, he was taken to Inlaks hospital but the doctors declared him dead even before admission. It’s unfortunate he could not be saved. We are taking him home now and will conduct the funeral today evening at a crematorium in Chembur.”

He confirmed the news with Times of India and said, “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body.”

Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv shot to fame with his starring role in Raj Kapoor’s 1985 blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili co-starring Mandakini. His other notable works include Lava, Zalzala and Zabardast. He also directed Rishi Kapoor starrer Prem Granth. He was the brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. He turned a producer with 1991 film Henna and bankrolled Aa Ab Laut Chalen.