Actor Sushmita Sen is on the seventh sky after knowing that her brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa are expecting their first child soon. The 'proud bua-to-be' took to social media and expressed her happiness in a beautiful Instagram post. Sushmita shared a picture of Charu cradling her baby bump and wrote a long note alongside.

The former Miss Universe also mentioned that Charu is due in November and she could just end up sharing her birthday with the baby. Sushmita's post read, "I've been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! 😁🤗👏❤️ I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!!😀⭐️💃🏻💃🏻🌈 Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! 😍💋❤️ They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! 😁Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!😃💃🏻👏🌈 (sic)"

The actor added that she's super excited to hold the baby in her arms. She mentioned that Charu loves children and she has been waiting for a long time to have a kid of her own. Her post read, "I can't wait to hold the little one!!!🤗❤️Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she'll be an amazing mother!!🤗😍💋 To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! 😇🙏💃🏻😁 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga❤️🙏🌈 #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe 😁🎵(sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Charu and Rajeev announced the good news on social media last week with the same picture that Sushmita used in her latest post. The couple got married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in 2019. While the rumours were rife about some trouble in their paradise, they got back together later and maintained that all was well between the them.