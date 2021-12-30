Mumbai: Actor Sharvari Wagh has cemented her position as a promising debutant in the industry with her performance in the recently released film – Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actor, who is currently known as the new Babli of Bollywood, knows that she has a lot to explore in the industry yet and her journey has just begun. In an exclusive chat with india.com, Sharvari speaks in length about her Bollywood plans and how she’s enjoying the taste of the industry with all the love and appreciation that has come her way this year.Also Read - Kabir Khan Breaks Silence on Box Office Performance of 83: 'Kapil Dev Once Told Me...' | Exclusive

When asked if this is where she had expected to be by the end of the year, she says, "I have definitely got more than expected. I have got lots of love and appreciation this year for my work. This was my first performance, so I was kind of just navigating my way through the audience's hearts."

Sharvari says she is not ready to judge the industry just yet and as a newcomer, she would allow herself to gasp more to comment on what is right and what is wrong for her in the cinema space. "I have just begun. I haven't really got the taste of the industry yet. I am yet to meet people and I have just about started doing that. It would be premature to make any comment on this. It will take fresh air for me to understand this industry and meet more people to make any kind of observation," she explains.

But does she feel enchanted by the glamour of the industry or feel apprehensive about the kind of work she would be getting here, the actor, quite confidently says she believes in her craft and her potential as an actor. “Time and again, we have seen people making it (big) in the industry. Good actors are always in demand. Every filmmaker and every production want to work with good actors. In our times, in fact, there’s such an influx of content that we are on the luckier front because there are so many films and shows being made today that a good actor is always in demand. If you are a good actor, you will always end up getting work in the industry,” she says.

After Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari will be teaming up with YRF once again. The announcement will be made next year. Watch this space for more exclusive and interesting Bollywood updates!