Bunty Aur Babli 2: Actors Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 is all set to hit the theatres on November 19. The Yash Raj production film will have Saif and Rani in a quirky role and a glimpse of the same is unveiled. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a glimpse of Rani and Saif and it will definitely leave you excited for the film.

In the first picture, Rani Mukerji can be seen all going quirky in a blue floral outfit teamed up with a matching cap, bold makeup and a bright lip shade. She can be seen carrying a vibrant bag teamed up with couple of lockets, and a pair of earrings.

In the second photo, Rani can be seen measuring Saif Ali Khan's stomach as he lifts cylinder above his head. Taran tweeted, "'BUNTY AUR BABLI 2′: SAIF – RANI FIRST LOOK… #YRF unveils #FirstLook of #SaifAliKhan [as #Rakesh aka #Bunty] and #RaniMukerji [as #Vimmy aka #Babli] in #BuntyAurBabli2… 19 Nov 2021 release."

Yash Raj Films’ memorable Bunty Aur Babli is returning with its second instalment after a wait of 16 years. The teaser of Bunty Aur Babli 2 released Friday and it has sent the audience into a frenzy for two reasons. Firstly, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting after 12 years and secondly, the film will see another set of ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ in the form of Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. The rib-tickling comedy brings together two sets of con artists who belong to different generations, against each other. How they try to prove who is the better pair by one-upping the other forms the crux of the story.

The innovative teaser takes no time in establishing this rivalry as we see the two pairs of con artists mercilessly troll each other. The moment the film’s teaser hit the internet, it became a huge sensation. Audiences were in for a sweet nostalgia along with a healthy dose of humour that draws itself from the rivalry between the two rival pairs.

Spilling the beans, Rani Mukerji reveals, “It was actually Adi’s idea to set up ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ as a hilarious war of supremacy between two pairs of con-artists with a teaser that won’t have any film footage! He conceptualised it and he wrote it. He wanted us to troll each other. It’s amazing to see the reaction to the teaser because we had so much fun shooting it!”

Helmed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Yashraj Films, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is set to hit screens worldwide on November 19.