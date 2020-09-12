Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari has wrapped u the shooting of the film and with a fun song shoot. Taking to the official Twitter handle, Yash Raj Films shared two pictures of the cast of the film and wrote, “And it’s a wrap! #BuntyAurBabli2 crew wraps up shooting of the film with a fun song while maintaining safety measures. (sic)” Also Read - Ammunition Will be Delivered at Your Doorstep: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Tells Shooters

Siddhanth Chaturvedi also took to Instagram and wrote, “Wrapped up #BuntyAurBabli2 with one last song Grateful that the entire team made sure all safety measures were thoroughly implemented #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji @sharvari @varun.v.sharma @buntyaurbabli2 @yrf. (sic)”



Speaking to IANS, Saif said, “These are highly sensitive times and actors, producers and crew will have to be extra cautious because there is a risk element. I was amazed by the steps taken to ensure that we have the best shooting experience. It felt safer than at home.”

Rani, who was also see in 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli said, “We had an amazing time shooting with each other. It brought back so many memories of us shooting before the pandemic and the entire team brought it all to the dance floor.”

Siddhant expressed he was glad to meet the team after Hiatus and said, “It was so much fun meeting Sharvari, Saif sir, Rani ma’am, and the entire team of the film.”

Shavari added, “‘BB2 is my first film and the team of my debut film will always hold a very special place in my heart. I missed the entire team thoroughly and I was waiting to meet them again to wrap the film. As luck would have it, we had to wrap by shooting a fun song sequence and there was no better way to meet the entire team again and bring the house down with a lot of positivity, joy, and madness.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a reboot of the much-appreciated ‘Bunty aur Babli’ that was released in the year 2005 with Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The Varun Sharma directed flick will re-introduce Rani Mukerji in the franchise as the original Babli with Saif Ali Khan being added as the original Bunty.