Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2's release date has been postponed, owing to the second wave of coronavirus across the country and the new restrictions and lockdowns that are being implemented in different parts of India. The film was slated for April 23 release, but producer Aditya Chopra has decided to put the release of the film on hold for a better release window.

Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh, announced the news on Twitter and wrote, "#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 – which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 – has been postponed… #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari (sic)"

A source close to the development told News18, “Aditya Chopra is playing the big game of making theatricals make a huge comeback and he is extremely confident that Bunty Aur Babli 2 will entertain the whole of India. The film is a popcorn entertainer that the entire family can watch and enjoy. He wants to hold the film and not release it at a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. He wants to keep an eye on the vaccination drive and see how India controls the virus spread in the days to come.” Also Read - Salman Khan Receives First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine In Mumbai

When you have a big film at hand, it is important to put it out at the correct time so that it can reach out to the maximum number of people. Big films will pull people in the theatre post the pandemic and one needs to be careful about their release dates because films like Bunty Aur Babli 2 will greatly contribute towards restarting the industry”, the source added.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a reboot of the much-appreciated ‘Bunty aur Babli’ that was released in the year 2005 with Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The Varun Sharma directed flick will re-introduce Rani Mukerji in the franchise as the original Babli with Saif Ali Khan being added as the original Bunty. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari.