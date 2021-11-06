Yash Raj Films’ family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2 will unveil the freshest Jodi of Bollywood – Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the stunning debutant Sharvari. The two are the lead pair in this comedy as they play the role of the new Bunty and Babli respectively. They are brilliantly talented con artists as well as fearless lovers who would do anything to protect each other. They live each day like there’s no tomorrow! The makers want to tell audiences about their passionate romantic angle in the film through a nationwide contest that will see Siddhant and Sharvari talk to daring lovers who have moved mountains for their beloved.Also Read - Anil Kapoor Celebrates 30 Years of Lamhe, Calls The Sridevi Starrer a 'Leap of Faith'

Siddhant reveals, “While Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a big-ticket con heist film, there is a very sweet, special love track between the New Babli and Bunty, played by Sharvari and me, respectively. They are young kids, conning people left, right and centre with panache and are extremely proud of the name that they are making as the best con-couple. They were friends first and they graduate into lovers with a secret they can never share with the world.” Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi Returns to Big Screen With Bunty Aur Babli 2, Says 'It Was a no-brainer For me'

He adds, “This draws them incredibly close to each other. That’s their special love story. I’m really excited that we will now get a chance to know some really endearing, fearless love stories of real people through a nationwide contest where people will get a chance to talk to us and share their most special memories of being in love!” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Speaks on Parents' Divorce: "Relieved to See Mom Laughing And Joking"

Sharvari says, “Every love story is special and every love story has a unique backstory. The new Bunty and Babli’s love story is built on a huge secret that brings excitement, thrill, and a risk factor to their relationship. Because of their secret identities as the best con artists, they are passionate lovers who live in the moment because today is all they have. They can be anyone, they can con anyone, they live life on the fast lane which is why they are each other’s strongest support and confidants.”

She adds, “They’re a power couple of today’s day and age who live and love like there’s no tomorrow. Now, we will get a chance to meet some really incredible couples and know the amazing love stories that make them feel like they are on top of the world. Love has the power to make one feel invincible and we can’t wait to hear and be inspired by the real-life love stories of couples who dared to love.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli. This comedy will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple!

Yash Raj Films’ out and out family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.