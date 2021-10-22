Mumbai: The teaser of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been released. While Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji have reunited after 12 years for the movie, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh joined them as well. The teaser presents the original Bunty and Babli (Saif and Rani) discussing working together after 12 years. However, they were soon interrupted by Siddhant and Sharvari, who claimed to be new Bunty and Babli.Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case Latest Update: Shahrukh Khan Meets Son Aryan Khan In Arthur Road Jail, Watch Video

While Rani declares that there is only one Babli, Saif asks director Varun V Sharma, “What is this raita (mess) man?” To this, the director replies that Siddhant and Sharvari are also Bunty and Babli. This irked Rani who then asked the producer to meet her in the make-up room. Saif leaves as well asking the director to meet him. Following this, Siddhant and Sharvari start posing for the shot but are left disappointed with a sudden blackout. Also Read - Habit Song: Unfinished Song Of Siddharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Is Finally Out, Fan Says, "Can't Stop My Tears" | Watch Video

Watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 Teaser Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Also Read - Exclusive : Sachet-Parampara, Himansh Kohli And Anushka Sen On "Chura Liya", Most Fun Interview | Watch Video

Soon after the teaser of Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released, fans took to Twitter expressing excitement for the movie. While some of the fans declared it to be a blockbuster, others mentioned that it’s good to see Saif and Rani back together. “Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji reunited and back together to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2. This is their 4th movie together. Love Saif and Rani pairing so much. Brilliant and beautiful onscreen couple in Indian cinema,” one of the fans wrote.

Saif and Rani in a rom-com with a promising new pair.. super excited for Bunty Aur Babli 2. Loved the quirky teaser! — (@itzsohamx) October 22, 2021

#BuntyAurBabli2 is suppose to be a small-medium budget film.

But film looks to be a lavish one with rich background design. All four actors, actress style on point. Got to give it to @yrf presentation. They present stars like no other.https://t.co/pzAXLu5LT5 — Saurebh|#Tiger3|#BlackTiger (@BeingSaurebh) October 22, 2021

The original Bunty Aur Babli was released in May 2005. The film featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Meanwhile, the trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be released on October 25.