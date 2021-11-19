Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji are back on screen together! The duo’s much-awaited Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been released. The movie, which also stars Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles, depicts two con couples from different generations against each other. Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi who plays the role of a cop. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and is directed by Varun V. Sharma. While a large occupancy was seen in theatres, seems like fans are divided over the movie.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Poses With Her 'Chands' Featuring Saif, Taimur and Jeh

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is receiving mixed responses from the audience. While some people feel that Saif and Rani's magic did not work for the film, others claim it to be 'interesting and entertaining'. Some of the fans also mentioned that while the first part of the movie is brilliant, the second part failed to impress. While one of the social media users called it 'disappointing', another netizen wrote that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an 'interesting mess'.

Check out how fans are reacting to Bunty Aur Babli 2:

#BuntyAurBabli2 DISAPPOINTING

First part is brilliant but this one is failed to impress. Nothing good in this movie. 🎥

Rating: ⭐️½#BuntyAurBabli2Review pic.twitter.com/k7n0yu1CCL — Mukkesh S. 🇮🇳 (@iammukkesh) November 19, 2021

Thoroughly enjoyed #BuntyAurBabli2

Yes, some comedic bits fall flat and could have been handled better. But chemistry, music, the cons, twists all work. The acting of the whole ensemble cast works. Confident debut by Sharvari. Look forward to much more Had great fun! 😍 — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) November 19, 2021

The original Bunty Aur Babli was released in May 2005. The film featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.