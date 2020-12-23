Union information and broadcasting (I&B) minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that the cabinet approves the merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children’s Film Society with National Film Development Corporation. With the move, they will be expanding the Memorandum of Articles of Association of NFDC, which will be carried out all the activities performed by them. Also Read - Big Announcement: Govt Grants Rs 3,500 Crore Subsidy on Sugar Export, to Benefit 5 Crore Farmers

Prakash Javadekar confirmed the news on Twitter, "I thank PM @narendramodi's commitment to support the Indian film sector. Bringing @Films_Division, @nfdcindia, @CFSINDIAORG, @DFF_India & @NFAIOfficial into one body will ensure synergy & efficiency in the industry and take Indian cinema to even greater heights."

Principle director general of Press Information Bureau (PIB) K.S. Dhatwalia also took to Twitter and wrote, “#Cabinet approves merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children’s Film Society, India with National Film Development Corporation.”

“Transaction Advisor and Legal Advisor to advise on the transfer of assets and employees and to oversee all aspects of operationalization of the merger; Interests of the employees of all the concerned Media Units will be fully taken care and no employee will be retrenched”, her further tweeted.

Javadekar also said that Cabinet has decided to approve revision in the guidelines for providing Direct-To-Home services in the country. During the press briefing, he said, “Cabinet today decided to approve revision in guidelines for providing DTH services in the country. Now, DTH license to be issued for 20 years, the license fee will be collected quarterly.”

The committees has also found overlapping activities undertaken by various institutes and further suggested an umbrella configuration with four bodies. The committees had also recommended specific roadmaps for the development National Film Development Corporation, Films Division, Children’s Film Society of India, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Directorate of Film Festivals, and National Film Archives of India. They even suggested creation of a film promotion fund to support independent filmmakers for commercial films.