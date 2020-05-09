Even though uncertainty looms over the movie industry as the pandemic shows little signs of slowing down, filmmakers have already thought of charting out plans to maintain hygiene standards on the sets of the films. Producer Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP, Films and Events at Saregama, talked to the media and gave a fair idea of how they are trying to make shooting-sets safe for work. He said the need is to make sure that the long-term measures are taken and planning is done in advance. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, May 2: Salman Khan Puts Money in Bank Accounts of Vertically-Challenged Wage Workers: "Nobody Else Cares, Bhai Stood by us"

At his production house Yoodlee Films, Siddharth has got a detailed plan laid out already. Talking about the same, he mentioned that starting from the bottles that are labelled with people's name working on the sets, to keeping sanitizers at every corner, they are all set to fight the pandemic while at work. The producer said, "We will also keep sanitizers at various nooks and corners which will ensure that all can clean their hands regularly. Additionally, we will be distributing masks. I am sure, people will come to the sets with their masks on, but we will also hand them over as a precautionary measure."

A plan to install spraying columns at the entrance is also being worked upon. This will ensure that a person entering the sets gets disinfected right at the start and the rest of the people can work easily. "We are actively also considering cab services for those who use public transport. Shared transport does not seem a healthy option at this point," added Siddharth.

However, the challenges are more unprecedented if one wants to begin shooting on the sets after getting the required permission. The biggest of them all is the lack of daily wage workers most of whom have gone back to their home towns. Another fact is that in most cases, it becomes almost impossible to find out if a person is infected with a virus or not considering they are asymptomatic. Siddharth said, “Experts tell us that a big chunk of people could also be asymptomatic which means they don’t show symptoms, and that would be making hiring decisions extremely difficult. I am certain inventory may have spiked. There are probably many shows ready and looking at OTT platforms for release. At the same time producers will not want to read many more projects given the list of those already in the wings.”

Do you think it’s the right time to think about getting back on the sets and start shooting?