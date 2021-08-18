Sonam Kapoor at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding: Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a few new pictures of herself posing with her husband, Anand Ahuja, at her sister, Rhea Kapoor‘s wedding with Karan Boolani. The starry wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s house in Mumbai on Saturday, August 14, and only close friends and family members were in attendance. Sonam, who never leaves any opportunity to dress up and create magic, wore a beautiful anarkali-lehenga by her designer friend Anamika Khanna.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor Shares More Magical Moments From Her 'Living Room' Wedding With Karan Boolani | See Pics

The photos shared by Sonam on Instagram show her looking absolutely radiant in that mint-green anarkali-lehenga and a lot of statement jewellery pieces. The winner is clearly the giant maang–tika that totally accentuates her ethnic look.

Also Read - Rhea Kapoor-Anil Kapoor Groove To 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' And It's The Best Thing On Internet Today | Watch

Interestingly, on paper, with so much going on in terms of jewellery, a high-neck anarkali, flower in hair, and loud makeup – having a giant maang–tika is a risk to avoid. But trust Sonam to make it all work together and look like the stunner that she is! Nothing from that appearance seems off and the actor looks like a million bucks.

Apart from Rhea’s immediate family members including Sonam and Anand, her cousins – Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor also attended the ceremony. All of them let their hair loose at the wedding party later on Monday.

What do you think of Sonam’s look from the wedding though?