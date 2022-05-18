Cannes 2022: Actor Deepika Padukone is leaving no stones unturned to represent the essence of India at Cannes Film Festival – 2022. The Gehraiyaan actor is also a jury member at the international film festival and hence, expressed gratitude to music maestro A R Rahman and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for putting India on the global map. Deepika along with Tamannah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela and Pooja Hegde danced at Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan’s rendition of Ghoomar during the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Check out this viral clip of Deepika performing Ghoomar:Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 is Literally a Walking Phoolon Ka Guldasta in Her Giant Black Dress - See Red Carpet Pics

#WATCH | Folk singer Mame Khan sings during the inauguration of India Pavilion at the 75th #CannesFilmFestival. Actors Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde dance as he sings. pic.twitter.com/gYSzIrkftn — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

In the video Urvashi can be seen dancing while holding Deepika's hand as Tamannah and Pooja also join them. As the song ends everyone claps lauding Mame for his soulful singing. Ghoomar is a Rajasthani folk song and Deepika had grooved to it in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmaavat as well.

Since, India is the ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Cinema, Deepika herself being a jury member expressed her excitement and enthusiasm. Speaking on India’s participation, the actor said, “India is on the cusp of greatness. It’s just the beginning…I want to thank Rahman Sir and Shekhar Sir for putting India on the global map and creating a path for all of us to be here today.”

Deepika Hails Indian Talent!

The actor stated with confidence that one day Cannes Film Festival will come to India. She said, “We have the talent, we have the ability and I think we just sort of need that conviction and I truly beleive that there will come a day when India won’t be at Cannes, Cannes would be at India.” However, Deepika did voice her concern over fewer Indian films screened at Cannes over the last 75 years. She said, “I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and representing the country. But when we look back at 75 years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films and Indian talent that have been able to make it, and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s aerial action saga Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actor is also doing YRF’s action-thriller Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

