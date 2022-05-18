Cannes 2022: India as the ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Films – Cannes Film Festival 2022 has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM hailed India’s participation at the 75th anniversary of the international film fest. PM Modi also acknowledged Satyajit Ray’s Pratidwandi getting screened at the Cannes Classic section. This year is also significant for India as Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will be representing the country as one of the jury members. Check out this tweet of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur sharing PM’s official statement on his twitter handle:Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 is Literally a Walking Phoolon Ka Guldasta in Her Giant Black Dress - See Red Carpet Pics

“India🇮🇳has a lot of stories to be told and the country truly possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world.” – PM @narendramodi Ji’s message as India gets set to participate as the first ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes pic.twitter.com/Op2ZsjB6O6 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 17, 2022



In his statement PM Modi said, "As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival and 75 years of Indo-French diplomatic ties enhance pride associated with momentous milestones." The PM further added, "Films and society are mirror images of each other. Cinema showcases human emotions and expressions in an artistic manner, binding the world together with a common strand of entertainment."

PM Envisions India as Content Hub Through Cinema!

The prime minister praised India’s commendable journey as the largest film producing country in the world. He indicated that India’s rich heritage and cultural diversity explored through cinema will make India “the content hub of the world.” PM Modi also mentioned the “spellbinding locations, technological prowess in filmmaking and talent of young men and women,” in Indian cinema. According to the PM, “Government of India remains steadfast in its efforts towards furthering ease of doing business in the film sector. From facilitating international film co-productions, to ensuring single window clearance mechanism for permissions for filming across the country, India offers seamless possibilities to filmmakers of the world.”

PM Reminisces Legendary Satyajit Ray!

PM Modi expressed happiness over Satyajit Ray’s Pratidwandi being restored for screening at the Cannes Classics section, at a time when India was celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker. Govindan Aravindan’s Malayalam social drama Thampu is also getting screened at the festival’s Classic section. The prime minister concluded his statement as he stated, “Best wishes for resounding success of the Festival.”

Deepika who has earlier been the chairperson of MAMI – film festival will now be the jury member at Festival de Cannes. The actor otherwise hailed for her red carpet appearances and fashion statements at the film festival, will now have a pivotal role to play.

