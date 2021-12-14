Mumbai: After Kareena Kapoor Khan was tested Covid-19 positive post a get-together at Karan Johar’s home, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement that Amrita and Kareena had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. Now, Kareena’s spokesperson claimed that ‘there was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing’. The insider also said that the ‘ person has been responsible enough to attend the dinner and put others at risk’. The spokesperson also said that calling Kareena ‘irresponsible’ would be unfair.Also Read - Serum Institute Plans to Launch COVID Vaccine For Kids Soon. Here's What Adar Poonawalla Says

Speaking to India Today, the representative said, “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. In fact, she has been issuing orders and diktats to have masks and sanitisers on her film sets or during ad shoots. She and Amrita Arora contracted Covid-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn’t a big dinner, just a few people close to Bebo (Kareena Kapoor). There was one person in the group who seemed unwell and was coughing. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk.” Also Read - Mumbai Schools Reopening: Physical Classes For Classes 1 to 7 to Resume From Tomorrow | Guidelines & SOPs Here

Kareena has self-isolated herself as soon as she was diagnosed with the virus. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and has let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also takes utmost care in safeguarding her family”, the spokesperson added. Also Read - Now Download Your International Travel Certificate Through Paytm. Details Here

On Monday, Kareena confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

Meanwhile, BMC said in its statement that Kareena’s residence has been sealed and their officers are trying to trace how many people she came in contact within the last week. Apart from Kareena, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan have been tested positive too. The Karan Johar party was also attended by Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.