Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan is all set for an extraordinary mission as he shares the first poster of his upcoming movie Captain India. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and is produced by RSVP and Baweja Studios.Also Read - ‘Kuch Lete Kyon Nahi?’: Farah Khan Drops Hilarious Comment on Kartik Aaryan’s Photoshoot by Dabboo Ratnani

Kartik Aaryan took to social media sharing his look from the movie. In the poster, Kartik can be seen dressed as a pilot as he hides his face behind the captain’s cap. Sharing the poster, Kartik wrote, “When a man goes beyond the call of duty in With great pride and honour, we bring to you #CaptainIndia.” Kartik Aaryan talked about his role in the movie and said in a statement, “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him.” Also Read - Vidya Balan Spills The Beans on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Confirms 'I am Not in The Film'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Also Read - Satyanarayan Ki Katha First Look Out: Kartik Aaryan Announces Epic Love Saga, Fans Go All Excited

The movie is inspired by India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn nation and presents the courage and bravery of Captain India. Talking about the same, Hansal Mehta said, “Captain India which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik.”

Captain India will be released next year.

Apart from Captain Indian, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2.