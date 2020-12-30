Actor Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, recently featured on the Vogue cover. Taking to Instagram, she shared her cover photo flaunting her bare baby bump and looks absolutely stunning. In the picture, she can be seen clad in a bralette teamed up with an off-white loose pair of pants and a long-collared overcoat. She accessorised her look with a gorgeous neckpiece. For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes, and a dash of lipstick. Also Read - Team India Retains Second Position in ICC World Test Championship Rankings After Boxing Day Test Win

Giving a shout out to new beginnings, she captioned the photo, "Capturing this for myself , for life ! @vogueindia , this was fun. (sic)"

Earlier, she posted a picture sitting on a chair and eating her food. She captioned it, “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat . Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT. (sic)”

A few days back, she even wished Virat Kohli with a mesmerising picture on their third year anniversary. She wrote, “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us. Miss you. (sic)”

Anushka and Virat announced the pregnancy in August and wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat Kohli has now taken paternity leave and is eagerly awaiting the first child’s birth. He will join back for the first Test in Adelaide after BCCI granted him the paternity leave. His decision of taking paternity leave was lauded by many of his fans as it is a rare phenomenon in the cricket world.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma will be joining work after four months of delivery. She is expected to resume work by May 2021.

