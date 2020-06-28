It’s been 14 days since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and the investigation in the matter is still going on. The Mumbai Police have so far recorded the statements of 27 people in the case that include the late actor’s family members, his friends, publicist Rohini Iyer, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, former executives of YRF, and YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma among others. Even though the police have assured the general public that they are handling the case with utmost professionalism and sincerity, many fans have pitched for a CBI enquiry in the case. As we write about it, hashtag CBI Enquiry for SSR is trending on Twitter as one of the top trends in India. Also Read - Nana Patekar Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Family in Patna - Watch Viral Video
One of the top voices in the trend is that of veteran actor and politician Roopa Ganguly who has been asking for the CBI intervention in the case for a long time. Much like Sushant's followers, Ganguly has alleged that there are many fishy areas of concern in the case and one shall talk about every aspect from the height of the room where Sushant hanged himself to who all were present at his house a night before. Look at some of the tweets that Sushant's fans have made to pitch for a CBI enquiry in the case:
In the final postmortem report that the police received from the Cooper hospital, it was mentioned that the actor has because of asphyxia due to hanging. The police have mentioned in his official statement that they have requested their forensic team to give importance to the matter and speed up their investigation. The Mumbai Police are also interrogating people to know if the reason behind Sushant slipping into depression was his professional rivalry or dispute with some big production banner. There are many questions that are yet to be answered and the fans seem impatient.