It’s been 14 days since Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and the investigation in the matter is still going on. The Mumbai Police have so far recorded the statements of 27 people in the case that include the late actor’s family members, his friends, publicist Rohini Iyer, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, former executives of YRF, and YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma among others. Even though the police have assured the general public that they are handling the case with utmost professionalism and sincerity, many fans have pitched for a CBI enquiry in the case. As we write about it, hashtag CBI Enquiry for SSR is trending on Twitter as one of the top trends in India. Also Read - Nana Patekar Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Family in Patna - Watch Viral Video

One of the top voices in the trend is that of veteran actor and politician Roopa Ganguly who has been asking for the CBI intervention in the case for a long time. Much like Sushant’s followers, Ganguly has alleged that there are many fishy areas of concern in the case and one shall talk about every aspect from the height of the room where Sushant hanged himself to who all were present at his house a night before. Look at some of the tweets that Sushant’s fans have made to pitch for a CBI enquiry in the case: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Mumbai Police Interrogates 27 People, To Question Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi on Monday

No one can ignore his purest smile even now..crying is not the solution come forward and make this mission successful, the mission is to get the “justice” by anyhow yes we can do this guys dont be silent tweet everyday make trend #weloveyousushant #wewantjustice #CBIEnquiryForSSR pic.twitter.com/itDbCxzEPr — mona (@Arpi12342) June 28, 2020

Below image is of Tom Cruise by 1995 he was biggest movie star on earth still did not pass the audition for Titanic he lost role to newcomer Leonardo DiCaprio.

In India : Meri marzi apne phupi ke bete ko launch karu mere maasi ke beti ko karu mere paise hai🙌#CBIEnquiryForSSR pic.twitter.com/3Qlo12NC0O — ʙᴇʟʟᴀᴛᴏʀ (@KillBillBride) June 28, 2020

One of his hands displayed cadaveric spasm(fingers). In that case how did he complete the act with just one other hand?#cbiforsushant #SushantSinghRajput #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/SijQrDH2GX — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 28, 2020

Raise your voice for Justice

But Dont Solve the case in ur whstap, telegram, E re itter, insta groups…. You will get nothing by that. If you want justice then Raise your voice and let them work Who has all proofs Mumbai Police Statement

👇👇👇👇👇#CBIEnquiryForSSR pic.twitter.com/jfbViFD50h — 🥇🏆🦁Ｍᖇ. JⓄץ🦁🏆🥇 (@YoutuberMrJoy) June 28, 2020

GOVT. ain’t giving case to CBI BECAUSE some famous personalities could be exposed. They’re making people fool. Miss you Bhai 😓😓 The evidence bag used by cops, which u can see in pic#CBIEnquiryForSSR pic.twitter.com/uP9iB39dEO pic.twitter.com/ZYSbqXRjd5 — Vikash Singh (@rajput_45) June 28, 2020

Pressurised by Nepotism

Bullied by star kids

Bollywood Mafia conspired against him

Banned by many production houses

Harnessed by paid magazine

Boycotted by industry Yet, He managed to SMILE all those year till he was murdered.#CBIEnquiryForSSR pic.twitter.com/3fxiLBM8Yg — Arnab Goswami (@Official_Arnab_) June 28, 2020

I tried

Hope I did justice to this Its been weeks we lost him but still m not over his loss feel like he is still there #CBIEnquiryForSSR #SushantInOurHeartsForever pic.twitter.com/mWtLSSnipR — Nikki😼🥀#RohitKaHappyBirthday❤ (@Fierce_Nikki) June 28, 2020

In the final postmortem report that the police received from the Cooper hospital, it was mentioned that the actor has because of asphyxia due to hanging. The police have mentioned in his official statement that they have requested their forensic team to give importance to the matter and speed up their investigation. The Mumbai Police are also interrogating people to know if the reason behind Sushant slipping into depression was his professional rivalry or dispute with some big production banner. There are many questions that are yet to be answered and the fans seem impatient.