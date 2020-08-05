Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to reveal how the family’s struggle to seek CBI inquiry in the case has been accepted by the Centre. ‘CBI it is,’ she wrote on Twitter followed by various hashtags that the fans have been using to request the government for a CBI intervention in the case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty vs SSR's Father - Court Gives 3 More Days

As the hearing was underway, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court about Centre accepting the request of the CBI probe in the matter. The request was pushed by Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, a day before the hearing, after taking into consideration the family’s sentiments and their demand for a CBI intervention. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Transferred to CBI: Centre to Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court pulled up the Mumbai Police for ‘forcibly quarantining’ IPS Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai telling the department that it doesn’t set the right example of professionalism. On Wednesday, July 5, a bench headed by Justice Hrishekh Roy said that the talented actor died in ‘unusual circumstances’ and a detailed investigation needs to be done to ‘unravel’ the truth. The court directed all the parties to submit their replies in the next three days after which the second hearing will take place next week. The date is yet to be ascertained.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 and Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide saying that the late actor was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The Mumbai Police then began the investigation and recorded the statements of over 40 people only to tell all that no foul play was suspected in the case. This irked the family of the late actor. SSR’s father, KK Singh then filed an FIR against Sushant’s friend Rhea Chakraborty at the Rajiv Nagar police station of Patna, Bihar, alleging abetment of suicide, mental torture, and cheating.

Rhea moved SC to file a petition seeking the transfer of the FIR from Bihar to Mumbai. In lieu, SSR’s father filed a caveat in the court and received the support of the Bihar government who appointed ex-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to represent them in the court. Meanwhile, a money laundering case was filed against Rhea by the Enforcement Directorate.